American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Announces Earnings Results

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63), RTT News reports. American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.49-$9.72 EPS.

American Tower Stock Down 3.1 %

AMT opened at $195.73 on Friday. American Tower has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The stock has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $1.56 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 162.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at American Tower

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on American Tower to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.24.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $368,190.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,848.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Tower

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 101,474.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Tower by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $1,008,567,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,551,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $964,379,000 after acquiring an additional 50,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,502,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,200,000 after acquiring an additional 87,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

