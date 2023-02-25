Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP reduced its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APH. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Amphenol by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.36.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

Amphenol Price Performance

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APH stock opened at $76.52 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $82.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Featured Stories

