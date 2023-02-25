Analysts Set Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target at $36.17

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Veracyte from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered Veracyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $23.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.56 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.01. Veracyte has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $32.40.

Insider Transactions at Veracyte

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.92 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. Veracyte’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $2,260,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,984.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $27,651.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,169.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $2,260,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,984.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 179,937 shares of company stock valued at $4,824,942. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veracyte

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Veracyte by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,081,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,751,000 after purchasing an additional 225,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Veracyte by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,149,000 after purchasing an additional 52,097 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Veracyte by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,223,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,717,000 after purchasing an additional 79,565 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Veracyte by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,131,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,908,000 after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Veracyte by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,064,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,719,000 after purchasing an additional 60,527 shares during the period.

About Veracyte

(Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.