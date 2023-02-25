Anglo American (LON:AAL) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 3,600 ($43.35) price objective on the mining company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($40.94) to GBX 3,500 ($42.15) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 3,165 ($38.11) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($42.15) to GBX 3,400 ($40.94) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a top pick rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($31.31) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,327.50 ($40.07).
Anglo American Stock Down 5.4 %
AAL stock opened at GBX 2,846 ($34.27) on Tuesday. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 2,487.50 ($29.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.17). The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42. The company has a market capitalization of £38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 603.09, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,360.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,075.05.
In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,109 ($37.44) per share, with a total value of £15,824.81 ($19,056.85). Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.
About Anglo American
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
