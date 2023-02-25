ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Issues Earnings Results

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29, RTT News reports. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ANSYS Stock Down 1.2 %

ANSS stock traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $291.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,621. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.70 and its 200-day moving average is $246.83. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $333.83. The company has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on ANSYS from $230.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on ANSYS from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.17.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

Institutional Trading of ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 327.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in ANSYS by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

