ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2023

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSSGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29, RTT News reports. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ANSYS Stock Down 1.2 %

ANSS stock traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $291.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,621. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.70 and its 200-day moving average is $246.83. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $333.83. The company has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on ANSYS from $230.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on ANSYS from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.17.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ANSYS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 327.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in ANSYS by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.