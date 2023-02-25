Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) CEO Kevin P. Clark Sells 6,665 Shares of Stock

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total transaction of $771,940.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,907 shares in the company, valued at $63,226,948.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Aptiv stock opened at $114.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.94, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.52 and its 200-day moving average is $99.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $136.83.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 156,706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,595,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,471,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 55,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $16,983,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

