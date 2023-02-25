Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM) Shares Down 5.1%

Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.64 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.70 ($0.04). Approximately 1,943,026 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 4,233,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.90 ($0.05).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of £45.51 million, a PE ratio of -370.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.61.

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in Africa. It holds 66% interests in the Zamsort copper project; and 72.5% in the Zaco copper project located in Western part of the Zambian copper-belt. Arc Minerals Limited is based in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

