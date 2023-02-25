Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) CFO Sells $10,317.00 in Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) CFO Justin A. Renz sold 3,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $10,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,818. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ardelyx Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $2.95 on Friday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $3.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91.

Institutional Trading of Ardelyx

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Ardelyx

ARDX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, December 29th. StockNews.com cut Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.80.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

