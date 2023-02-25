Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) CFO Sells $10,317.00 in Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) CFO Justin A. Renz sold 3,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $10,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,818. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Ardelyx Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $2.95 on Friday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $3.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91.
Institutional Trading of Ardelyx
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Ardelyx
Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ardelyx (ARDX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.