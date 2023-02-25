Armistice Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA)

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,176,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 5.32% of Panbela Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Panbela Therapeutics by 46,589.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 190,085 shares during the period. 9.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Panbela Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Panbela Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.24. The company had a trading volume of 778,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,900. Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $87.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Panbela Therapeutics

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

