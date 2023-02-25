Armistice Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,080,439 Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI)

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,080,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Healthcare Triangle at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of Healthcare Triangle stock remained flat at $0.26 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 79,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,700. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.33.

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation.

