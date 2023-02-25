Armistice Capital LLC Buys New Shares in VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS)

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,290,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 3.79% of VIQ Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIQ Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on VIQ Solutions from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
VIQ Solutions Trading Down 3.7 %
VIQ Solutions Company Profile
VIQ Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence driven digital voice and video capture technology and transcription solutions. Its solutions include CapturePro, MobileMic Pro, NetScribe, and aiAssist, FirstDraft and Lexel. The firm serves the law enforcement, legal, insurance, media, corporate, and government clients.
Featured Articles
