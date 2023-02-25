Armistice Capital LLC Has $3.91 Million Stake in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Armistice Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,504,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,319,569 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 1.85% of Xeris Biopharma worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XERS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 451.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,974 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 11.0% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 12,928,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,751 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 435.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 898,486 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 218.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 725,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 497,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 8,907.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 335,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 331,429 shares in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XERS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 996,597 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Xeris Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing unique therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The firm has three commercial products: Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, Keveyis, the first and only FDA-approved therapy for primary periodic paralysis, and Recorlev for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome.

