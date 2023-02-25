Armistice Capital LLC Has $5.30 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Armistice Capital LLC trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Netflix by 1.2% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Netflix by 2.6% during the second quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 3.0% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 7.1% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $317.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $141.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $331.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.80. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $397.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $315.00 to $395.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Articles

