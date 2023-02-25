Armistice Capital LLC Invests $3.20 Million in Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP)

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,066,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the period. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Acurx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acurx Pharmaceuticals (ACXP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.