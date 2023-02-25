Armistice Capital LLC Invests $3.20 Million in Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP)

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,066,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the period. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,264. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.57. Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $4.85.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

