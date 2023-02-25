Armistice Capital LLC Makes New Investment in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,797,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 4.55% of BioLineRx as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 195.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30,551 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in BioLineRx during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BioLineRx during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in BioLineRx by 49.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 22,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

BioLineRx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLRX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.56. 305,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,715. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91. BioLineRx Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its pipeline includes Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is used for stem-cell mobilization, solid tumors, and acute myeloid lukemia; and AGI-134, which is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.