Armistice Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBRW)

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBRW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 480,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Separately, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Jeffs’ Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Jeffs’ Brands Stock Performance

Jeffs’ Brands stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,958. Jeffs’ Brands Ltd has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16.

Jeffs’ Brands Company Profile

Jeffs' Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates online stores for the sale of various consumer products on the Amazon online marketplace in the United States and the European Union. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

