Armistice Capital LLC Sells 3,232,754 Shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE:BTX)

Armistice Capital LLC lowered its stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE:BTX – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,109,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,232,754 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 20.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,459,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 243,826 shares during the last quarter. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BTX traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.65. The company had a trading volume of 9,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,543. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $214.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 4.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

