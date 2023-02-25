Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.46), Briefing.com reports. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 228.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.05%. The company had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Arvinas’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Arvinas Stock Down 2.9 %

ARVN traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.98. 439,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,100. Arvinas has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $75.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ARVN. Wedbush cut their target price on Arvinas from $43.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Arvinas from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Arvinas from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Arvinas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Arvinas from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 37.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

