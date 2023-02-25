Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.46), Briefing.com reports. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 42.05% and a negative net margin of 228.19%. The business had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Arvinas Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.98. 439,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,100. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $75.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.88.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Institutional Trading of Arvinas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 37.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Amundi increased its holdings in Arvinas by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Arvinas

ARVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Arvinas from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Arvinas from $43.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arvinas from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arvinas from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

(Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.