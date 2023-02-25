Arweave Market Capitalization Achieves $337.02 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for about $10.09 or 0.00043774 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a market capitalization of $337.02 million and $12.89 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,056.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.25 or 0.00582290 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00178705 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000808 BTC.
About Arweave
Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
