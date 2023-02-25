Asahi Group (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Asahi Group (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ASBRF stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.40. Asahi Group has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $43.22.

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Alcoholic Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, Overseas, and Others. The Alcoholic Beverages segment sells beer-type beverages, shochu (Japanese distilled beverage), RTD (ready-to-drink) low-alcohol beverages, whisky and spirits, and wines.

