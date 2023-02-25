ASD Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.16 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last week, ASD has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a market cap of $35.83 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.0542 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010316 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00032864 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00042204 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00022480 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00216554 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,112.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

