Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Ashford Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. Ashford has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average of $15.11.

Institutional Trading of Ashford

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ashford by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ashford by 0.9% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ashford by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

