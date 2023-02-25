Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,057 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ashland were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Ashland by 1,572.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 378,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,965,000 after acquiring an additional 356,049 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ashland by 258.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,239,000 after acquiring an additional 288,683 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ashland by 2,468.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,832,000 after acquiring an additional 287,553 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Ashland by 33.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,027,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,092,000 after acquiring an additional 259,926 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ashland by 44.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,025,000 after acquiring an additional 178,371 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ASH traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $102.25. 392,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,549. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.83. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ashland Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $114.36.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.58 million. Ashland had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.32%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ashland from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ashland from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

