Audius Trading 2.9% Lower This Week (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. In the last week, Audius has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. Audius has a total market cap of $329.41 million and approximately $55.91 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius token can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001461 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Audius Profile

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,154,270,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 983,958,163 tokens. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

