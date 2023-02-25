Augur Achieves Market Cap of $104.52 Million (REP)

Augur (REP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Augur token can currently be purchased for approximately $9.50 or 0.00041094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Augur has a market cap of $104.52 million and $101.17 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Augur has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
About Augur
Augur was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net.
Augur Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
