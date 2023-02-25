Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 117.98%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $28.63 on Friday, reaching $192.53. 4,971,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,714. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $235.01.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,654. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,652.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,564 shares of company stock valued at $512,444. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the software company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 23.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 549 shares of the software company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

