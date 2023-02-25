Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.260-1.275 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $6.98-$7.32 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $243.00.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $28.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,971,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,714. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.63. Autodesk has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $235.01.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 117.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $77,354.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $77,354.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,564 shares of company stock valued at $512,444 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

