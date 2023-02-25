Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.98-$7.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.36 billion-$5.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.46 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.98-7.32 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $243.00.

Autodesk Stock Down 12.9 %

Autodesk stock traded down $28.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,971,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,714. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 117.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,564 shares of company stock valued at $512,444. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Autodesk by 71.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 549 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Further Reading

