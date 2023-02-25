AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €33.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($35.11) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CS has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($36.17) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €32.50 ($34.57) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a €33.30 ($35.43) price target on shares of AXA in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($36.17) price target on shares of AXA in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €31.50 ($33.51) price target on shares of AXA in a report on Thursday.

Get AXA alerts:

AXA Stock Performance

Shares of CS stock opened at €28.41 ($30.22) on Friday. AXA has a one year low of €22.13 ($23.54) and a one year high of €27.69 ($29.46). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €27.70 and its 200-day moving average price is €25.94.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.