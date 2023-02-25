Axie Infinity Price Down 11.6% Over Last Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $9.60 or 0.00041820 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.07 billion and $66.85 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010335 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00033105 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00022441 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00215761 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,948.57 or 1.00007573 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,752,500 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 111,752,500.02603866 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.91507041 USD and is down -6.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 292 active market(s) with $85,158,697.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

