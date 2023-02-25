Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Axos Financial Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AX opened at $47.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.44.
Axos Financial Company Profile
