Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Acquires 61,586 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 459.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 61,586 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Pure Storage by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Pure Storage by 286.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSTG. StockNews.com cut shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Pure Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.94.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 702.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.23. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $36.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.91.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $676.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.84 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $270,890.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,731.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $270,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,731.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 10,643 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $283,635.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,997.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,075. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Further Reading

