Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Buys 290 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 93,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 34,476 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,054,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,135,000 after acquiring an additional 770,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 470,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,714,000 after buying an additional 273,259 shares during the period. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLF opened at $48.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $56.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.541 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.75%.

Several brokerages have commented on SLF. Desjardins lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

