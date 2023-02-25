Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Decreases Stock Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lessened its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,439 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,561 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Digital Turbine by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Digital Turbine by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Digital Turbine by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have commented on APPS shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.
Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).
