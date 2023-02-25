Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has $323,000 Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Shopify were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 414.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 637.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,903.5% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 370,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 351,888 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Shopify by 853.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,967,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHOP has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Roth Capital upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Shopify from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Shopify from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Shopify Trading Down 3.8 %

Shopify Company Profile

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $40.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.92 and its 200-day moving average is $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.98. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $78.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

