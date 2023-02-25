Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 85.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 11,583 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at $243,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 465,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 65.1% during the third quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 11,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of RY opened at $100.85 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $83.63 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.53. The company has a market cap of $139.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a $0.9832 dividend. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.