Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sells 10,000 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,663,000 after acquiring an additional 950,415 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,052,000. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,683,000 after acquiring an additional 839,063 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after acquiring an additional 768,350 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,334,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,699,000 after acquiring an additional 530,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $134,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total value of $2,728,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,044,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $134,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at $443,538.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,107 shares of company stock valued at $11,833,311. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Etsy Stock Down 5.7 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $124.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of -21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.87. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $163.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.12 million. Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

