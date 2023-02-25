Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Aflac were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Aflac by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Aflac by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 3.1% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of Aflac by 0.3% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 63,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,278. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $68.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.43. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Aflac’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AFL. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

