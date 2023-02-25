Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Sells $19,539.63 in Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Kwok Hang Ng sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $19,539.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,128 shares in the company, valued at $971,248.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kwok Hang Ng also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Backblaze alerts:

On Friday, February 17th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 3,206 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $18,787.16.

On Monday, February 13th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $11,000.00.

On Friday, February 10th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $10,960.00.

On Monday, January 30th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $13,880.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $14,480.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $15,420.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $14,260.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $15,140.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $15,500.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $14,780.00.

Backblaze Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:BLZE opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.47. Backblaze, Inc. has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $12.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Backblaze

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLZE shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Backblaze to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Backblaze from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Backblaze by 275.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Backblaze by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Backblaze by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Backblaze by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Backblaze in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Backblaze

(Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.