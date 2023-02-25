Badger DAO (BADGER) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.12 Million

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One Badger DAO token can currently be bought for about $3.31 or 0.00014430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $62.97 million and approximately $6.12 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 51.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.82 or 0.00430436 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,545.81 or 0.28512875 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO launched on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,032,682 tokens. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

