Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

BBVA has been the subject of several other reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.53) to €5.50 ($5.85) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.13) to €6.90 ($7.34) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Societe Generale cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.13) to €7.00 ($7.45) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.36.

BBVA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,502,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,751. The company has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 145,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 33,302 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 104,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 12,372 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,744,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after buying an additional 36,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

