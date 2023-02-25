Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Bought by Westerly Capital Management LLC

Westerly Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) by 116.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Bandwidth accounts for 1.4% of Westerly Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Westerly Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAND. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 496.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 68,969 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 86.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth Stock Performance

BAND stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.34. 2,024,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.98. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $34.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Bandwidth had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAND. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Bandwidth Profile

(Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

