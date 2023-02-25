Barclays Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €32.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €32.00 ($34.04) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($34.04) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.10 ($18.19) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €46.83 ($49.82) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($22.34) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €30.00 ($31.91) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FME stock opened at €37.51 ($39.90) on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €25.95 ($27.61) and a 1 year high of €63.60 ($67.66). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €33.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is €31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.37.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

