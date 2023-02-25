Barclays Begins Coverage on easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of easyJet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 310 ($3.73) to GBX 370 ($4.46) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of easyJet from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of easyJet from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, easyJet has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $526.88.

easyJet Stock Performance

ESYJY opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. easyJet has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $8.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.54.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. It operates through the Airline Business and Holidays Business segments. The Airline Business segment covers the route network. The Holidays Business segment sells holiday packages. The firm’s principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing.

Further Reading

