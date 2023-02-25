Barclays Trims Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Target Price to GBX 1,480

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 1,500 ($18.06) to GBX 1,480 ($17.82) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Smith & Nephew from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,307.33.
Smith & Nephew Stock Performance
SNN stock opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average of $25.87. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
About Smith & Nephew
Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.
