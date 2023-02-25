Barclays Trims Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Target Price to GBX 1,480

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 1,500 ($18.06) to GBX 1,480 ($17.82) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Smith & Nephew from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,307.33.

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

SNN stock opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average of $25.87. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith & Nephew

About Smith & Nephew

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 39,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 397.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

