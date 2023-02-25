Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Releases Earnings Results

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.
Barings BDC Stock Down 0.2 %
BBDC stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.94. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $11.02. The company has a market capitalization of $940.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.41 and a beta of 0.69.
Barings BDC Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.57%. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 960.10%.
Institutional Trading of Barings BDC
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BBDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Barings BDC from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barings BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.
Barings BDC Company Profile
Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.
Featured Stories
