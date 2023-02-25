Barrier Capital Management LLC Buys 20,828 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Barrier Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,828 shares during the period. DoorDash accounts for about 6.1% of Barrier Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Barrier Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in DoorDash by 204.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 793.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DASH traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,971,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,562,555. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $130.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.06.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $59,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 10,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $769,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $59,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,394.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $5,649,850. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on DoorDash from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on DoorDash from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on DoorDash from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.95.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

