Benjamin C. Singer Sells 4,564 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 4,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $293,237.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,762,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Procore Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $67.02 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $68.56. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.72.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,874,000 after buying an additional 3,275,404 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,137,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,039 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,378,000 after purchasing an additional 980,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $35,085,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Procore Technologies

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PCOR shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.