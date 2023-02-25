BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,681,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 142,020 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.90% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $21,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,221,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,854. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $18.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.24.

Insider Activity

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $79.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anthony Doyle sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $62,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $1,038,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,470,710.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Doyle sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $62,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,626 shares of company stock worth $2,462,585. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.11.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

